



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been an extra tough Monday for commuters, especially SEPTA riders, as the transit agency implemented its Saturday schedule. The critics were coming in hot, putting SEPTA on full blast over a miserable morning commute.

“It’s disturbing to realize that 2 inches of snowfall is basically enough to shut down SEPTA regional rail,” one woman wrote.

Others tweeted photos of jam-packed trains as aisles were clogged with commuters. Some reported waiting more than two hours on a platform.

Alan Brocavich’s standard 20-minute train ride on the Manayunk line ballooned to an hour.

“I really didn’t think the snow was all that bad this morning and I didn’t expect a delay or for SEPTA to be running on an alternate schedule, so I was really surprised,” said Brocavich.

SEPTA says that platforms at outbound Center City stations are crowded for the evening commute because of fewer trains in the system due to the modified schedules. Some trains have been and will be bypassing stations because they’re at capacity.

SEPTA says with the anticipated snowy forecast for the city, they made the decision to switch to a modified Saturday schedule for Monday’s commute.

“When we expect we are going to get significant snowfall or some weather event, significant weather event, then we reduce our service from about 765 normal weekday trains to 516 scheduled weekday trains,” said Scott Sauer, of SEPTA.

However, more people than expected headed into work with the snow not much of a headache at all in the city.

The reduction in trains meant cars quickly filled up and were forced to bypass stations closest to the city.

The agency did press an additional 17 trains into service and eyeballed the busiest spots.

“So, what we do is, we place managers on the line and use surveillance cameras to try and gauge what travel levels look like and then supplement scheduled trains with additional trains,” said Sauer.