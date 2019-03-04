



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a police-involved shooting in New Hope. The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office says the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Sunday near the police station on New Street.

There’s no word yet on who was shot or their condition.

So far, there has been no comment from New Hope Police.