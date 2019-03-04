  • CBS 3On Air

LANCASTER COUNTY (CBS) – There was another star-sighting in the area. Ariana Grande was spotted in Lancaster County on Sunday.

The pop star was shopping at a Target on Lititz Pike. Some shoppers asked the star for a picture.

One dad posted on Facebook saying,’ Thanks, you made my daughter’s day.”

The photo went viral.

The singer also stopped in a Whole Foods Market in the Shoppes at Belmont on Fruitville Pike.

It’s unclear why Grande was in the area.

