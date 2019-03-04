



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Al Shrier, the longtime Temple University sports information director, died Monday morning at 88 years old.

Shrier was a Temple legend. He graduated from the university in 1952 and began working at Temple in 1953. For over six decades, he was a fixture at Temple University games and Big 5 events.

“Throughout the decades, Al Shrier earned the admiration and respect of so many of us who knew him personally,” Temple University president Richard M. Englert said . “In the Liacouras Center rafters beside the names and retired numbers of Temple greats is a banner that bears Al’s name and an image of the briefcase with which he was so synonymous. He was a larger-than-life figure who dedicated his career and boundless energy to our university, our athletes and our students. I mourn this loss with his loving family, friends and our Temple community.”

He technically retired in 1996, but he was still working for Temple up until last July.

Shrier had a far-reaching effect on Philadelphia sports.

One tweet, in particular, stands out.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Al Shrier. Al was so supportive when I was a student broadcaster at Temple. Years later he arranged for me to audition at WIP for the job that changed my life. He impacted so many lives. May he Rest In Peace. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) March 4, 2019

