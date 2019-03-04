Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia’s Mill Creek neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened at approximately 6:09 p.m. on the 4900 block of Reno Street on Monday.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound in the chest and was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was later died, according to police.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

Detectives do not have a description of the shooter.

