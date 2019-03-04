



MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Two teenagers were killed and another was seriously injured in a crash during a snow storm Sunday in Bucks County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The three were traveling on Route 633 around 5:30 p.m. in Milford Township during the snow storm when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Eighteen-year-olds Michelle Goodwin and Daniel Pierson were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police say the 17-year-old boy driving the vehicle was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.