



GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Two people died in a multiple-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Sunday. Another person suffered critical injuries in the fatal accident, according to police.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 3000 block of South Black Horse Pike. Police say road conditions during the winter storm were a factor.

‘Wonderful Kids’: 2 Teens Who Worked At Dairy Queen Killed In Bucks County Crash During Snow Storm

Police say a 2004 Honda was traveling westbound in the left lane when it lost control on the slushy roads, crossed the centerline and began to spin as it entered eastbound lands. It then collided with a 2010 Lexus, which hit the Honda on the passenger side that killed the two people inside.

The two people inside the Honda were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Lexus was taken to an area trauma center and was treated for serious injuries.