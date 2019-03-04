  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were critically injured in a double shooting in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. Philadelphia police say the shooting happened on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a 30-year-old was shot in the head and a 25-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the back and right arm.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Police say a weapon has been recovered.

No arrests have been made.

