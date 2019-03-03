Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Schools are closed, public transportation schedules are amended and vehicle restrictions are in place. The latest winter storm is here, so don’t put away your shovels just yet.
How much snow has fallen thus far? Stay with Eyewitness News as we’ll update the snow totals from the National Weather Services throughout the storm.
Here are the totals, as of 10 p.m.:
Pennsylvania
Royersford: 4.5 inches
Gilbertsville: 4.3 inches
Lower Towamensing Township: 4.1 inches
Bushkill Township: 4.0 inches
West Caln Township: 4.0 inches
Zionsville: 3.9 inches
West Rockhill Township: 3.3 inches
Valley Forge: 3.1 inches
Huffs Church: 3.0 inches
Fox Chase: 1.5 inches
Drexel Hill: 1.0 inch
New Jersey
Highland Lakes: 3.3 inches
Hopatcong: 3.0 inches
Chester: 3.3 inches
Ewing: 1.5 inches
Jackson: 1.5 inches
Edison: 1.3 inches
Mount Laurel: 0.7 inches
Bridgewater: 0.7 inches
Washington Township: 0.5 inches
Delaware
Pike Creek: 1.5 inches
Greenville: 1.3 inches
Hockessin: 1.2 inches
Newark: 1.0 inches
New Castle: 0.9 inches
*These totals will be updated throughout the day.