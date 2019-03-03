



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Schools are closed, public transportation schedules are amended and vehicle restrictions are in place. The latest winter storm is here, so don’t put away your shovels just yet.

How much snow has fallen thus far? Stay with Eyewitness News as we’ll update the snow totals from the National Weather Services throughout the storm.

Here are the totals, as of 10 p.m.:

Pennsylvania

Royersford: 4.5 inches

Gilbertsville: 4.3 inches

Lower Towamensing Township: 4.1 inches

Bushkill Township: 4.0 inches

West Caln Township: 4.0 inches

Zionsville: 3.9 inches

West Rockhill Township: 3.3 inches

Valley Forge: 3.1 inches

Huffs Church: 3.0 inches

Fox Chase: 1.5 inches

Drexel Hill: 1.0 inch

New Jersey

Highland Lakes: 3.3 inches

Hopatcong: 3.0 inches

Chester: 3.3 inches

Ewing: 1.5 inches

Jackson: 1.5 inches

Edison: 1.3 inches

Mount Laurel: 0.7 inches

Bridgewater: 0.7 inches

Washington Township: 0.5 inches

Delaware

Pike Creek: 1.5 inches

Greenville: 1.3 inches

Hockessin: 1.2 inches

Newark: 1.0 inches

New Castle: 0.9 inches

*These totals will be updated throughout the day.