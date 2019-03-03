



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you an animal lover of both cats and dogs, but nervous you can’t have both pets in case they don’t get along? Carol Erickson, an animal advocate for the Pennsylvania SPCA has some tips on how to introduce them so they become friends.

Introducing a cat and dog is something you need to plan carefully first because cats and dogs are very different.

Cats are kind of aloof sometimes and are startled easily where dogs are often territorial and are very gregarious.

So maybe they won’t start out as friends but they can at least tolerate each other.

Give your cat protective space, let it get up on a high cat tree or bookcase, make sure you secure it so the dog doesn’t knock it over. A private room to get into if the dog starts to get rambunctious works as well.

Let dogs and cats sniff each other’s bedding and toys before they meet.

That way they recognized each other’s scents when they meet.

Also plan the first meeting very carefully. Have the dog on a leash and the cat on the other side of the door.

Make sure they are fed at the same time, they will start to associate the smell of food with the great things that happen when the scent of the dog or cat are on the other side of the door.

You want them to think, “Every time I see or smell that cat, or dog, I get fed.”

Keep their toys and food separate. Don’t leave all day food bowl down because that’s a recipe for disaster.

One of the pets will end up eating from the other’s food bowl and the other will not be happy about it.