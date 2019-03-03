



GLOUCESTER CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Four-leaf clovers and a lot of green lined the streets in Gloucester City on Sunday. The town gathered to celebrate its fourth annual St. Patrick’s parade.

Complete with string bands, bagpipe groups and Irish dancers, it was a true celebration of Irish heritage.

This was just the kickoff to the celebration set for the entire month.

With St. Patrick’s Day, just two weeks from Sunday on March 17.