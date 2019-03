GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – There was a serious multiple-vehicle crash in Monroe Township on Sunday night.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on the 3,000 block of South Black Horse Pike.

Officials say there are serious injuries involved but the extent is unknown at this time.

There is no word yet if weather played a role in the crash.