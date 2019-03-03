



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The snowfall made getting around Sunday night difficult, but the snow has now turned to rain by the Art Museum. Eyewitness News traveled all over the region Sunday and found that it was nerve-wracking to be on the roads where the snow was falling harder.

Salt trucks were out in full force Sunday, treating hundreds of miles of roads all over the Philadelphia region. There was a sign on eastbound I-76 near Conshohocken reminding drivers to use caution.

“It’s a little slippery, you gotta take it easy, don’t fly by with your four-wheel drive,” a man said. “It doesn’t work.”

Sunday’s snow was light, but it put a lot of people to work. On Main Street in Manayunk, people were scraping snow off their cars and others were clearing it from sidewalks.

Spring is still around the corner, right ?? 👀 https://t.co/1uJ5m916LV pic.twitter.com/6GkGenE2CE — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 4, 2019

“Just trying to keep ahead of it,” said Adrienne Maitland-Laguda, “so it’s not horrible tomorrow morning.”

On Market Street in West Chester, the snow stuck to the sidewalks early and on the roads, it made for somewhat of a slush on the ground. Officials warned people to drive carefully.

Traffic on eastbound I-76 began to snarl Sunday afternoon once the rain changed into snow. The Pa. Turnpike is among several stage roads that have travel restrictions in place until at least Monday morning.

The snow is really starting to come down in #WestChester ❄️❄️ @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3vY8muZxj5 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 3, 2019

But in West Chester, Eyewitness News found a small line of people braving the winter weather all for some Rita’s water ice.

“I love the snow. I love just going sledding, just looking at it,” Zach Carozza, a high school student, said. “Maybe no school tomorrow?”

A small line of people braved the winter weather all for some Rita’s Italian Ice on East Gay Street in West Chester.

Crews are out in full force, treating snowy roads in #WestChester @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ihpoMhT5V2 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) March 3, 2019

Many customers told Eyewitness News that they’ve waited months for their favorite water ice chain to open. They didn’t want a little bit of snow or the 35 degree temperature to sand in the way of their cravings.

“The colder the better the water ices are,” Rashid Brooker, a customer, said.

“I love my water ice and it just opened,” Carozza said, “so I gotta get it. Swedish fish.”

For West Chester University students, spring break starts next week.

Students who are traveling south told Eyewitness News it cannot come soon enough.