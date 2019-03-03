



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – Several municipalities across the region have declared snow emergencies due to the severe winter storm affecting our region Sunday into Monday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Pennsylvania with heavy wet snow and sleet and accumulations of four to eight inches expected.

Forecasters warn that travel “could be very difficult” with snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour, especially closer to Interstate 95. Hazardous conditions could remain for Monday morning’s commute.

Forecasters expect as much as seven inches in parts of Lancaster and York counties with three to six inches elsewhere in parts of central Pennsylvania. Several inches are expected in western Pennsylvania.

Amtrak and state highway and turnpike officials announced restrictions.

The following municipalities have declared snow emergencies:

PENNSYLVANIA

CHESTER COUNTY

Borough of Downingtown: A snow emergency is effective at 4 p.m. on March 03, 2019. The snow emergency will remain in effect until lifted.

Parkesburg Borough: A snow emergency is effective at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, March 3rd through 8 a.m., March 4th, 2019.

DELAWARE COUNTY

Haverford Township: Snow Emergency effective 7 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 to 10 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Lower Providence Township: A snow emergency has been declared for Lower Providence Township from 12 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 to 12 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 subject to change.

Hatfield Township: A snow emergency has been declared for both Hatfield Township and Hatfield Borough, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania effective as of 5 p.m., March 3, 2019. It will remain in effect for the duration of the storm.

Cheltenham Township: A snow emergency is effective at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 until 12 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019.

West Norriton Township: Snow Emergency Beginning at 2pm on Sunday, March 3rd.

