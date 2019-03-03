SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All Philadelphia Archdiocesan high schools and Parochial elementary schools will be closed on Monday due to snow. Archdiocesan high schools and parochial elementary schools in the suburban counties normally follow the decision of their corresponding local public school district and submit closure status independently.

SEE FULL LIST OF SCHOOL CLOSINGS, DELAYS

No word yet on Philadelphia Public Schools.

Philadelphia Weather: Snow Emergencies Declared Across Region 

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of eastern Pennsylvania with heavy wet snow and sleet and accumulations of four to eight inches expected.

 

