



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey State Police have issued vehicle travel restrictions due to the anticipated severity of Sunday’s winter storm. A commercial vehicle travel restriction went into effect at 3 p.m. Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected overnight and into Monday morning, which may create challenging driving conditions for the morning commute.

New Jersey Department of Transportation activated crews early Sunday and have 2,500 plows and spreaders that are ready to clear state highways.

The restriction in New Jersey applies to the entire length of the following roadways:

I-295

I-76

I-676

I-195

I-78

I-80

I-280

I-287

The restriction DOES NOT apply to:

New Jersey Turnpike

Garden State Parkway

Atlantic City Expressway

The commercial vehicle travel restriction in New Jersey applies to the following vehicles:

All tractor-trailers

Empty straight CDL-weighted trucks

Passenger vehicles pulling trailers

Recreational vehicles

Motorcycles

The department is reminding motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm.