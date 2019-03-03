



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – A state of emergency has been declared for New Jersey ahead of Sunday’s winter storm. New Jersey’s state of emergency begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday. New Jersey is expected to experience several inches of snow.

What Types Of Precipitation To Expect During Winter Storm Sunday

The storm is anticipated to start Sunday night and continue throughout Monday morning. The declaration for all 21 New Jersey counties allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the storm.

PennDOT, Pa. Turnpike Announce Commercial Vehicle Restrictions

“New Jersey will be expecting another winter storm today and tomorrow,” said Governor Murphy. “The safety of our residents is our top priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of weather conditions and to stay off the roads so that we are able to deploy available resources to clean the snow.”

Amtrak Announces Cancellations Ahead Of Winter Storm

To prepare for the winter storm, the New Jersey State Police will activate the State Emergency Operations Center at 3 p.m. The New Jersey Department of Transportation will also deploy more than 2,500 plows and spreaders to keep roads and communities safe.

The Governor encourages New Jerseyans to visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. New Jersey residents should also pay attention to local forecasts, warnings, and watches.

Get the latest weather forecast, here.