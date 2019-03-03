



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot at least five times in the face, chest and stomach and later died at the hospital. The incident happened on the 2700 block of Emerald Street in Kensington on Sunday.

At this point, the victim is a John Doe approximately between 30 and 40 years old.

Police, Prosecutors Probe Slayings Of 2 Shot In Idling Car In Camden

Officials say the man died at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made thus far and no weapons have been recovered, police say