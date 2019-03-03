SCHOOL CLOSINGS:Check out a full list of school closings and delays for Monday
By Matt Petrillo
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – The rate of snowfall could exceed an inch per hour in some places. That will make getting around even more difficult as Sunday night wears on.

On Market Street in West Chester, the snow is already sticking to the sidewalks. As for the roads, it’s making somewhat of a slush on the ground. Officials warn that people will want to drive carefully.

Traffic on eastbound I-76 began to snarl Sunday afternoon once the rain changed into snow. The Pa. Turnpike is among several stage roads that have travel restrictions in place until at least Monday morning.

But while spring is around the corner, there are some who want winter to stay.

“I love the snow. I love just going sledding, just looking at it,” Zach Carozza, a high school student, said. “Maybe no school tomorrow?”

A small line of people braved the winter weather all for some Rita’s Italian Ice on East Gay Street in West Chester.

Many customers told Eyewitness News that they’ve waited months for their favorite water ice chain to open. They didn’t want a little bit of snow or the 35 degree temperature to sand in the way of their cravings.

All Philadelphia Archdiocesan High Schools, Parochial Elementary Schools Will Be Closed On Monday Due To Snow

“The colder the better the water ices are,” Rashid Brooker, a customer, said.

“I love my water ice and it just opened,” Carozza said, “so I gotta get it. Swedish fish.”

One thing is for certain, people will need to get out there shovels at least one more time this winter season.

Crews are currently out in full force treating the roads in West Chester.

https://twitter.com/MattPetrillo/status/1102349566303748102

