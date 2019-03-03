



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Planning on traveling by train from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning? Amtrak has already canceled some services in our region so be sure to check your train status.

Amtrak announced the Keystone and Pennsylvanian Service Lines will operate on a modified scheduled Sunday and Monday.

The Pennsylvanian Service Train 43 has been canceled on Sunday March 3 with no alternate transportation.

Pennsylvania Train Service 42 will be canceled on Monday March 4 with no alternate transportation.

The Keystone Service Trains 605, 609, 647, 651, 639, 642, 646, 656, and 620 are canceled on Monday March 4 with no alternate transportation.

The Northeast Corridor service between Boston and Washington, D.C. and points south will continue to operate as scheduled.

Anyone planning to travel should check their train status on Amtrak.com or on the smartphone apps prior to departing, allow extra time to get to the station and be extremely careful in stations and on platforms.

Customers with reservations on trains that are being modified will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day. Amtrak will gladly waive additional charges for customers looking to change their reservation during the modified schedule by calling the reservation center at 800-USA-RAIL.