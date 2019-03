PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for at least two suspects who broke into a home in Port Richmond. The home invasion happened on the 3600 block of Richmond Street at 2:25 a.m.

Investigators say a 66-year-old man was home at the time. He was bound with zip ties and assaulted.

He was transported in stable condition and placed in stable condition.

It is unknown what was taken at this time.