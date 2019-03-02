



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A conveyor belt of weather systems has been moving through the Delaware Valley. Once one system moves out, another one is slated to move in right behind it. In our case, the next system is set to arrive on Sunday afternoon and evening. The storm will be bringing a lot of moisture along with it.

The biggest questions at this time are what precipitation types are expected — rain, snow, wintry mix, etc – for the I-95 corridor, along with the expected amount of snowfall in the region.

As of right now, models project snowfall for Philadelphia to range from just over one inch to close to four inches.

So as you can imagine, some details still need to be ironed out.

We should have an even better idea of Sunday’s expectations with more data that will arrive later in the day Saturday.

Philadelphia Weather: PennDOT Crews Ready For Round Two Of Wintry Weather

A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of the area. It goes into effect starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, lasting through 7 a.m. Monday.

This watch encompasses areas just north and west of I-95 – including Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks Counties, as well as the Lehigh Valley, Berks County and Poconos.

To see the “best chance” amount for your location, make sure you check out our “Best Chance Snowfall” map.

This should give you a pretty solid preliminary idea of what you can expect when you wake up on Monday morning.