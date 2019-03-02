



NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – Some passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport were forced to find a new flight Saturday after a plane struck another plane on the tarmac. It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say a Southwest Airlines flight headed for Florida collided with the tail fin of another parked jet.

All passengers had to deplane and re-book another flight.

It’s unclear if weather played a role in the collision.