WEATHER ALERT:Tracking More Snow With Winter Weather Storm Watch Expanding
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:35 AMInside Edition
    View All Programs


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – Some passengers at Newark Liberty International Airport were forced to find a new flight Saturday after a plane struck another plane on the tarmac. It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials say a Southwest Airlines flight headed for Florida collided with the tail fin of another parked jet.

New Jersey Person Wins $267 Million In Mega Millions Drawing

All passengers had to deplane and re-book another flight.

It’s unclear if weather played a role in the collision.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s