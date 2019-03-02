Watch Live:Phillies Introduce Outfielder Bryce Harper
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Bryce Harper is officially a Philadelphia Phillie. The Phillies introduced the All-Star outfielder on Saturday.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal, with no opt-outs.

He will wear No. 3.

He gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers were also in the race to sign Harper over the recent weeks.

Fans are ecstatic about the Phillies making the biggest free agent splash since the team signed Cliff Lee after the 2010 season.

