PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. (CBS) – Someone in the New Jersey is now a multi-millionaire. One winning ticket for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Garden State.

The winning numbers for the $267 million jackpot were 29, 33, 39, 60, 66 and the mega ball was 21.

The ticket was sold at a QuickChek station in Phillipsburg.

Lottery hopefuls still have a chance to win some big dough.

Up for grabs in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing is $348 million.

