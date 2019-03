WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – The Mummers put on quite a show Saturday. They strutted for patients, families and staff at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children.

Several top string bands performed in full costume.

Mummers Mardi Gras Comes To South Philadelphia

The music and entertainment got children and families out of their seats.

They danced in front of the mummers while holding decorated umbrellas.