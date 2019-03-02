



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The FBI has joined the search for a suspect wanted in an attempted robbery at the Police and Fire Federal Credit Union. The suspect was caught on surveillance cameras Friday at the union branch on Henry Avenue in Philadelphia.

He displayed a gun and demanded money.

After a short wait, he made off empty-handed.

There is a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. Contact the FBI at 215-418-4000 if you have any information.