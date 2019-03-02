



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – At the end of the 2018-19 season, Eagles’ fans grew concerned when center Jason Kelce made comments about retirement. Well, you can stop worrying, the Eagles locked up the veteran to a one-year contract extension through 2021.

“I just love this game. I love our team, I love being a part of it. Those are the things that keep bringing me back,” Kelce said.

Kelce has started all 116 regular-season and playoff games in his career since he was drafted by the Eagles in 2011.

The well-respected veteran was a team captain during the 2018-19 season.

The #Eagles and C Jason Kelce have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension through 2021.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EsE9zg5Ar5 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 2, 2019

He will always be a staple in Philadelphia sports history for his iconic speech on the steps of the Art Museum during the Eagles Super Bowl championship parade on Feb. 8, 2018.