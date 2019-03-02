  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are investigating what caused a Greyhound bus to go up in flames on the Schuylkill Expressway. It happened in the eastbound lanes of I-76 near Gulph Mills just after 8 p.m. Friday.

The bus was carrying a lacrosse team from Southern Virginia University to Richard Stockton University in New Jersey.

No one was injured.

All eastbound lanes were temporarily shut down while officials were on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

