



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Spring came early Saturday for many at the Philadelphia Flower Show. To many visitors, the long-awaited experienced was groovy.

“They turned the lights down and all of a sudden that ’60s, ’70s music came on,” Carol Talley said. “Loved it.”

If you haven’t figured out the focus of this year’s show yet, here’s a hint. You might remember Woodstock.

This year’s theme is flower power, taking visitors back 50 years to a generation that promoted peace and love.

“There’s some really great colors happen, some hippie influences,” Pennsylvania Horticultural Society communications manager Kevin Feeley said. “This year, we have 58 major exhibitors. That’s landscape, garden, floral.”

There was certainly no shortage of blooms.

More than 250,000 people come each year from across the United States. There is even more of an international presence at this year’s event.

“We have the FTD World Cup being held live from the Flower Show floor, it’s the first time at the Flower Show,” Feeley said.

Twenty-three competitors from countries around the world are giving visitors a unique opportunity to see firsthand, how the exhibits come to life.

“I like seeing them work on it,” said a visitor.

The last day of the Flower Show is March 10.