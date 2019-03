ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) – The messy weather is more than likely to blame for an accident in Elkins Park, Montgomery County on Friday morning. A truck with snow plow lost control and crashed into a bank, just after 6 a.m., say police.

It happened near Old York and Foxcroft Roads.

Plow crashes into a building at Old York Rd (611) and Meetinghouse Rd in Cheltenham this morning. All people involved are ok according to police @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4uk5ug7lgK — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 1, 2019

The driver was able to get out and the bank was not open, say police.

There were no reported injuries.