



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Since the word broke about the superstar signing a little more than 24 hours ago, Phillies fans have been going wild, showing their love for Bryce Harper and the team. Excited Phillies fans are flocking to the Citizen’s Bank Park ticket office in droves.

The addition of slugger Bryce Harper has given the fan base high hopes – as the great Harry Kalas would say.

“Great because now we can become favorites for the National League East,” said William Faville.

While the Phillies confirm more than 100,000 ticket sales sold in a day, the demand for merchandise has custom t-shirt sales soaring.

“Everybody is excited, they want to be a part of it,” said Faville.

With Harper to the Phillies speculation going on for months, Rush Order Tees in Northeast Philadelphia had a half-dozen designs ready to go.

Once news of Harper’s deal broke on Thursday afternoon, they launched a special Harper page on the website and the orders have been pouring in.

“This is a sports town, we live and die with our teams and something like this happens when we get a superstar athlete, we’re excited,” said Justin Bush, of Rush Order Tees.

Among the initial designs, there’s, “Welcome to Philadelphia Bryce Harper,” owner John Middleton’s “Stupid Money” quote, and, “Ring the bell” shirt – which we hope Harper is ringing a lot of it this year when he’s hitting 50 or more home runs.

Since Harper’s number is still unknown, jerseys and other licensed apparel may take a little longer to hit the market, but if you want to be the first in your Phillies fan squad to rock a Harper shirt, Rush Order Tee’s has you covered.

“We fill them on demand, we get them right now, we’re Rush Order Tees. We’re quick,” said Bush.