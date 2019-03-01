



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Seventy Philadelphia Police recruits graduated from the police academy on Friday, but one officer in particular now joins the ranks of other’s in her family. It’s a bittersweet day as she honors her grandfather, who was killed in the line of duty decades ago.

“I’ve always just felt a calling to just be a police officer,” said Officer Rose Bachmayer.

Twenty-three-year-old Rose Bachmayer is living her calling, she just graduated from the police academy – a third generation police officer in a family of blue.

“I’ve always been around it my whole entire life, ever since I was a little girl,” said Officer Bachmayer.

Rose’s father is a police inspector who’s been on the force for 38 years, but the legacy began with her grandfather. Officer Thomas Trench was killed in the line of duty in 1985 on Spring Garden Street – before she was born.

22-Year-Old Gloucester County Native Charged With Producing, Distributing Child Porn

“He was working overtime and someone just shot and killed him when he was just filling out reports in his police car, just an ambush,” said Officer Bachmayer.

Although Rose has only heard the stories about her grandfather, she still feels his spirits guiding her, especially on this special day.

“Kinda just even more cause I know he would love to be here,” said Officer Bachmayer. “The class that I’ve been with, 387, they’ve been supportive the whole time.”

Rose now wears her grandfather’s badge number with pride, honoring his legacy, as she looks to create one of her own.