  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Eagles, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 24 hours since Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies and he’s already recruiting other professional athletes to come play in the City of Brotherly Love. Eagles fans: how do you feel about quarterback Carson Wentz handing the ball off to star running back Le’Veon Bell?

Bell posted a photo of a direct message from Harper on his Instagram story.

“Aye come join! Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag,” Harper wrote in the message to Bell.

Eagles Sign Brandon Graham To 3-Year Extension

Credit: Le’Veon Bell/Instagram

Harper is not the only Philadelphia athlete trying to recruit Bell.

Some of the Eagles’ defensive players have reached out to Bell on social media.

Phillies Manager Gabe Kapler Found Out From Fans About Bryce Harper Signing

Bell is an unrestricted free agent as of 4 p.m. on March 13.

The Eagles have a limited amount of money to spend, but could they land arguably the best running back in the league?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s