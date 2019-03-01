



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been 24 hours since Bryce Harper signed with the Phillies and he’s already recruiting other professional athletes to come play in the City of Brotherly Love. Eagles fans: how do you feel about quarterback Carson Wentz handing the ball off to star running back Le’Veon Bell?

Bell posted a photo of a direct message from Harper on his Instagram story.

“Aye come join! Let’s take this city by storm. Bring as many titles as we can to the greatest city in the world. Brotherly Love. #SecureTheBag,” Harper wrote in the message to Bell.

Harper is not the only Philadelphia athlete trying to recruit Bell.

Some of the Eagles’ defensive players have reached out to Bell on social media.

@LeVeonBell might as well come rock out wit the Gang 🦅 — Cre'Von LeBlanc (@Strap_Ent) February 26, 2019

Bell is an unrestricted free agent as of 4 p.m. on March 13.

The Eagles have a limited amount of money to spend, but could they land arguably the best running back in the league?