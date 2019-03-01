PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans can now celebrate the new addition to the team with Bryce Harper-inspired food and drinks! Local businesses are getting in on the Harper mania and introducing goodies to welcome the All-Star.

The Philly Pretzel Factory says a talented baker in their Langhorne location created some Harper food-art. The custom pretzel of Harper’s face has a Phillies hat, sunglasses and a beard made out of sesame seeds.

“Now that is one tasty beard! Feeling inspired? Contact your local store w/ your custom pretzel request # pretzels # foodart # sportsfans” tweeted Philly Pretzel Factory.