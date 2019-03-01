Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans can now celebrate the new addition to the team with Bryce Harper-inspired food and drinks! Local businesses are getting in on the Harper mania and introducing goodies to welcome the All-Star.
The Philly Pretzel Factory says a talented baker in their Langhorne location created some Harper food-art. The custom pretzel of Harper’s face has a Phillies hat, sunglasses and a beard made out of sesame seeds.
“Now that is one tasty beard! Feeling inspired? Contact your local store w/ your custom pretzel request
#pretzels #foodart #sportsfans” tweeted Philly Pretzel Factory.
The Broken Goblet Brewery in Bucks County is selling a Harper-inspired beer. The brewery says the “Bryce is Right” India Pale Ale has a “sweet foundation of Midwest grains” with hints of passionfruit, citrus, papaya and bubblegum. But most importantly, it contains the “hopes and dreams of Philly.”
The new beer will be available in May at the brewery’s new location in Bensalem.
The news broke Thursday afternoon that Harper had signed a $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies. The 26-year-old All-Star outfielder finished last season with 34 home runs, 100 RBI, a .249 batting average and an .889 OPS.
This is the biggest free agent splash the Phillies have made since signing Cliff Lee after the 2010 season.
The Phillies’ home opener is Thursday, March 28 against the Atlanta Braves at 3:05 p.m. Harper travels to Washington to face his old team, the Nationals, on April 2-3.