PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brandon Graham will remain an Eagle. The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they have signed their 2010 first-found pick to a three-year extension. The deal is reportedly worth $40 million.

Graham, the longest-tenured member of the defense, came up with arguably the biggest play in franchise history when he sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady, causing him to fumble, with just over 1 minute remaining in Super Bowl 52, which the Eagles won 41-33.

The defensive end, who will turn 31 in April, has missed just one game since the 2012 season.

Over the course of nine seasons, Graham has registered 42.5 sacks and forced 16 fumbles.

He was also named to the All-Pro second-team in 2016.

