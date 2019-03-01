BRISTOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: In this photograph illustration a woman eats a chunk of chocolate from a bar of Cadbury's Dairy Milk chocolate on January 19, 2010 in Bristol, England. The US food giant Kraft has today agreed a takeover of Dairy Milk maker Cadbury in a deal worth 11 billion GBP, however many Cadbury workers remained concerned over the longterm future of their jobs. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a dream job that requires no experience! Cadbury has an opening for a chocolate taste tester.

Applicants will reportedly be tested on their ability to detect taste differences among different chocolates.

The chosen candidate will work alongside 11 chocolate tasters to share opinions and provide feedback. The candidate will also receive training to develop their taste buds.

The part time job pays $14 an hour, but you’ll have to move to England to land the role.

Applications will be accepted until March 8.

To apply, click here.