



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was arrested in December for the 1988 murder of a Philadelphia woman. Charles Maitland was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Dec. 21, for the murder of Debra Wiggins.

Wiggins’ body was found down an embankment off the southbound lanes of Route 309 in Lower Gwynedd Township on Nov. 1, 1988. She was suffocated.

22-Year-Old Gloucester County Native Charged With Producing, Distributing Child Porn

Maitland was also involved with the 1989 death of his landlord. Police say Ronald Alston was found strangled on April 21, 1989, in the same area where Wiggins’ body was found.

Alston rented a property to Maitland on the 3100 block of North Park Avenue in the Glenwood section of Philadelphia at the time. Maitland was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in September 1991 and was sentenced to two to 10 years in prison.

In December 2015, Pennsylvania State Police developed new investigative leads and obtained more evidence after conducting an entire assessment of Wiggins’ case.

Woman Arrested, Charged For Allegedly Dragging Delaware State Police Trooper By SUV

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office charged Maitland with homicide, abuse of corpse and other related charges.

Maitland was held in the Cumberland County, North Carolina Detention Center, awaiting extradition.