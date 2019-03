PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – Police are investigating an accident on Route 38 near Browning Road in Pennsauken. All westbound lanes between Route 70 and Browning Road are currently closed.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday. There is no word on injuries at this time.

Officials are investigating the cause of the accident.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.