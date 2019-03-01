



GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Flames broke out at Our Lady of Hope School in Gloucester Township, New Jersey on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the school at 420 South Black Horse Pike in Blackwood, just before 8 a.m.

When they arrived, smoke could be seen coming from the roof. The fire reached three-alarms before being placed under control around 8:45 a.m.

The school was closed due to the weather. There were no reported injuries.

The extent of damage to the school is unclear.