



KEARNY, N.J. (CBS) — A U.S. Postal Service employee in New Jersey was arrested after being accused of running over two co-workers with her car.

Kearny police say the incident happened at the Dominick V. Daniels Processing and Distribution Center on Feb. 24 around noon.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Lashanda Johnson, of East Orange, hit the two women, aged 25 and 26, with her car at the facility’s parking lot. One of the victims said she had been run over by the car, while the other stated she was hit by the vehicle and knocked down.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Johnson was arrested later that same day in East Orange. She has been charged with aggravated assault and other related charges.

Johnson remains in the custody of U.S. Postal Inspectors.

One victim has been released from University Hospital in Newark, while the status of the second victim is not yet available.