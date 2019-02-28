



AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash caused a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles closed the highway in both directions for several hours. Authorities say a spin-out crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway, followed soon after by a multi-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes.

Icy conditions lead to pileups on both NB and SB lanes of Rt. 309 in Ambler. Tune into CBS 3 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eyhSOt4DHZ — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) February 28, 2019

The crashes happened between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.

#BREAKING RT-309 is closed BOTH directions near Susquehanna Rd for 2 separate accidents on each side of the Hwy. There's several vehicles involved & reports of icy conditions. Use Bethlehem or Limekiln Pike as alterantes @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wF5NLu7qwE — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 28, 2019

A mix of light snow, rain and freezing rain fell in the area overnight, causing what officials called a “flash freeze.” The bridge froze over causing the crashes on both sides, police said.

A quick blast of snow this morning is the likely culprit for a large accident on PA 309. Snow bands went through between 2:30-4:15am. Remember it does not always take a lot of snow to cause massive issues on the roads @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vMjZjqmaM7 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 28, 2019

At least 10 people have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.