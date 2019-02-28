  • CBS 3On Air

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash caused a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles closed the highway in both directions for several hours. Authorities say a spin-out crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway, followed soon after by a multi-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes.

The crashes happened between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.

A mix of light snow, rain and freezing rain fell in the area overnight, causing what officials called a “flash freeze.” The bridge froze over causing the crashes on both sides, police said.

At least 10 people have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

