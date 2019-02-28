



MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Montgomery County. The accident happened on the 100 block of Bethlehem Pike, along SEPTA’s Lansdale/Doylestown Regional Rail Line in Colmar.

No one was on the train at the time of the incident.

Service is suspended between Lansdale and Doylestown along SEPTA’s Lansdale/Dolyestown Regional Rail Line due to the investigation. The rail line will operate between Center City and Lansdale until further notice.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known.

There is No further information is available at this time.

