



MERCER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for the identity of a man accused of groping a 19-year-old woman in Princeton, New Jersey. The incident happened on Franklin Avenue, just west of Linden Lane, between 9:30 and 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage shows the victim entering the frame from the left, followed closely by the suspect. Both of them drop from the frame completely due to the camera only recording four frames per second.

The suspect then reappears, running away towards the left as the victim runs towards the right.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic-looking male, 5-foot-4, and heavy set with medium skin tone. He was wearing a skull cap or watch cap-type of hat.

Princeton police would like to speak to any drivers who were passing by the area of Linden Lane and Franklin Avenue and may have seen the suspect prior to or just after the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact police at 609-921-2100 extension 0.