



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Where were you when you heard the Philadelphia Phillies signed Bryce Harper? Manager Gabe Kapler said he heard from fans during the team’s spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

“We had some fans behind us who were sharing moment-by-moment tweets with us. We were getting, like literally, four fans right behind where we were sitting, telling us terms and who was tweeting what. We were like, ‘Who was making the reports? We need to make sure the person is credible,'” Kapler told reporters after the game.

‘He’s Worth That Much Money’: Fans Back Phillies Spending Reported $330 Million For Bryce Harper

Harper’s reported 13-year, $330 million deal is the largest contract in baseball history.

“If the reports are true, it’s a huge moment for our baseball team,” Kapler said. “Certainly I think that the city of Philadelphia would embrace Bryce Harper. I think he would be very happy in this city because our fans care deeply about winning.”

Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, said the deal was agreed to shortly before noon, subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder who had spent his entire big league career with the Washington Nationals, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper’s agreement, first reported by the MLB Network, tops the previous high for a free agent, set last week when infielder Manny Machado signed a $300 million, 10-year deal with the San Diego Padres. Harper’s average annual value of $25.4 million ranks 14th in baseball history, well below the high of $34.1 million set by Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke as part of a $206.5 million, six-year contract that started in 2016.

‘Baseball About To Be Fun Again’: Phillies Fans Explode On Social Media After Bryce Harper Signing

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred, and he gets a full no-trade provision.

Philadelphia has been among the most active teams this offseason, adding outfielder Andrew McCutchen for $50 million over three years and reliever David Robertson for $23 million over two years, and acquiring catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura. They also gave ace Aaron Nola a $45 million, four-year deal.

After leading their division in early August, the Phillies went 16-33 over the final 49 games of last season and at 80-82 finished with a losing record for the sixth straight season. Harper will return to his old home in the season’s second week, when the Phillies play at the NL East rival Nationals on April 2 and 3.

Phillies Get Bryce Harper — Let The Winning Begin

San Francisco and the Los Angeles Dodgers had also pursued Harper in recent weeks.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)