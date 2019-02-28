BREAKING:Superstar Bryce Harper Signs With Phillies, CBS3 Confirms
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By Chelsea Ingram
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are tracking yet another round of wintry weather across the Delaware Valley. Like many of the systems we have dealt with this winter, it is not the amount of snow that will be the issue, it is the timing.

Clouds are expected to increase this evening with light snow developing from the west and southwest after midnight. The biggest headache about this nuisance-of-a-system, is that it will likely cause a slow and slippery morning commute on Friday.

Snowfall accumulations will generally range from a coating to 2 inches across the area, with the higher snowfall amounts falling south and west of Philadelphia.

Areas south of Dover, Delaware and into Cape May County, New Jersey will likely deal with a wintry mix considering the dynamics of this system.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Friday, just in time for us to track more chances of precipitation as we head into the weekend.

More to come on that.

Chelsea Ingram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s