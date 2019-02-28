



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are tracking yet another round of wintry weather across the Delaware Valley. Like many of the systems we have dealt with this winter, it is not the amount of snow that will be the issue, it is the timing.

Clouds are expected to increase this evening with light snow developing from the west and southwest after midnight. The biggest headache about this nuisance-of-a-system, is that it will likely cause a slow and slippery morning commute on Friday.

Snowfall accumulations will generally range from a coating to 2 inches across the area, with the higher snowfall amounts falling south and west of Philadelphia.

Areas south of Dover, Delaware and into Cape May County, New Jersey will likely deal with a wintry mix considering the dynamics of this system.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the day on Friday, just in time for us to track more chances of precipitation as we head into the weekend.

More to come on that.