AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles has the highway closed in both directions.
Officials say crashes happened on each side of Route 309, between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.
The bridge froze over causing the crashes on both sides, say police.
At least 10 people have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
No word on when Route 309 will reopen.