



AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles has the highway closed in both directions.

Icy conditions lead to pileups on both NB and SB lanes of Rt. 309 in Ambler. Tune into CBS 3 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/eyhSOt4DHZ — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) February 28, 2019

Officials say crashes happened on each side of Route 309, between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.

#BREAKING RT-309 is closed BOTH directions near Susquehanna Rd for 2 separate accidents on each side of the Hwy. There's several vehicles involved & reports of icy conditions. Use Bethlehem or Limekiln Pike as alterantes @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wF5NLu7qwE — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 28, 2019

The bridge froze over causing the crashes on both sides, say police.

A quick blast of snow this morning is the likely culprit for a large accident on PA 309. Snow bands went through between 2:30-4:15am. Remember it does not always take a lot of snow to cause massive issues on the roads @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vMjZjqmaM7 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 28, 2019

At least 10 people have been taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

No word on when Route 309 will reopen.