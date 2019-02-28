Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles has the highway closed in both directions.
Officials say two separate crashes happened on both sides of Route 309, between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.
It is believed icy conditions caused the crash.
Multiple injuries have been reported, at least 10 people have been taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.
No word on Route 309 it will reopen.