TRAFFIC ALERT:Multi-Vehicle Pileup Closes Route 309 In Both Directions
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles has the highway closed in both directions.

Officials say two separate crashes happened on both sides of Route 309, between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.

It is believed icy conditions caused the crash.

Multiple injuries have been reported, at least 10 people have been taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

No word on Route 309 it will reopen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s