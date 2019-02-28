



AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash is causing a mess Thursday morning on Route 309 in Ambler, Montgomery County. A pileup of at least 20 vehicles has the highway closed in both directions.

Officials say two separate crashes happened on both sides of Route 309, between Butler Pike and Susquehanna Road, around 5 a.m.

#BREAKING RT-309 is closed BOTH directions near Susquehanna Rd for 2 separate accidents on each side of the Hwy. There's several vehicles involved & reports of icy conditions. Use Bethlehem or Limekiln Pike as alterantes @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wF5NLu7qwE — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 28, 2019

It is believed icy conditions caused the crash.

A quick blast of snow this morning is the likely culprit for a large accident on PA 309. Snow bands went through between 2:30-4:15am. Remember it does not always take a lot of snow to cause massive issues on the roads @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/vMjZjqmaM7 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) February 28, 2019

Multiple injuries have been reported, at least 10 people have been taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of injuries.

No word on Route 309 it will reopen.