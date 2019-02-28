



MORRISVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — There was a new twist Thursday in the murders of five family members found dead in a Bucks County apartment. The Morrisville School District never alerted police or child welfare that one of the dead children stopped going to school weeks ago. Thirteen-year-old Damon Decree Jr. was supposedly pulled out of school to be home schooled, but the district never received the proper paperwork.

“It’s not fair,” said Veronica King, of Morrisville. “He was a little kid. He still had his life ahead of him.”

Parents at the Morrisville School District are hoping for swift justice after, police say, Shana Decree and her 19-year-old daughter, Dominique Decree, killed five family members. One of the victims is a Morrisville student, 13-year-old Damon Decree Jr.

“He was a great kid,” said Morrisville School District Superintendent Jason Harris. “Made students smile. He was a friend to all.”

The superintendent says, two weeks ago, Damon’s mother, Shana Decree, called the district, saying her son was not returning to class because she was planning on home schooling him. Decree was supposed to provide the superintendent with a home school curriculum, but she never did, and school leaders could not get in contact with the family following that phone call.

“We have several things in place, a bunch of which are in our board policy. Letters are sent home, phone calls, we send people to check on the student,” said Harris. “We did everything we were supposed to do under law and code and within due diligence.”

When questioned if the district called, wrote letters and did door checks, Harris said, “I’d rather not discuss what we did.”

Eyewitness News asked Pennsylvania’s Department of Education if the Morrisville School District did everything it could to check on the welfare of Damon. We are still waiting on a response.