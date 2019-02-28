



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was arrested for a DUI Thursday night after police say he side-swiped four cars, including a police vehicle.

Police say the man was driving a 2009 red Chevy when he hit the vehicles on the 3100 block of F Street in Kensington around 7:49 p.m.

No police officers or civilians were injured, although one person was in one of the three parked cars that was hit.

The police vehicle received minor damage.